City of Carbondale to hold annual Spring Clean-Up Program

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will hold it’s annual residential Spring Clean-Up Program starting May 7.
Residents in single family homes, and 4-unit buildings will be able to throw away more household items and general rubbish.
Household items will be collected from the curbside on Fridays, based on the following schedule:
- Monday’s City Refuse Collection Route – Friday, May 7th
- All residences east of the Canadian National (CN) railroad tracks.
- Tuesday’s City Refuse Collection Route - Friday, May 14th
- All residences located east of Little Crab Orchard Creek and west of South Oakland Avenue and all residents south of West Main St. up to and including Chautauqua Street (excluding residences along South Oakland Ave).
- Wednesday’s City Refuse Collection Route – Friday, May 21st
- All residences located west of the CN railroad tracks, from South Oakland Avenue east and from West Main Street south. And all residences from West Main Street north and North Oakland Avenue east, up to and including West Sycamore Street as well as residences on North Baine Drive; All residents west of the CNRR tracks, east of Little Crab Orchard Creek and south of West Chautauqua Street (excluding residences on Chautauqua St).
- Thursday’s City Refuse Collection Route - Friday, May 28th
- All residences west of the CN railroad tracks, north of West Sycamore Street (excluding residences located along West Sycamore St. and North Baine Dr.), and all residences west of Little Crab Orchard Creek.
To participate in this program, residents should place their household rubbish at the curbside no earlier than five days before the collection day and no later than 7:00 a.m. on their collection day. (please note that items set at the curbside for collection after 7:00 a.m. on the listed collection day will not be collected).
