Cardinals to face Reds in Cincinnati on MLB Opening Day

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KFVS) - It’s a big sign of spring; Major League Baseball’s Opening Day.
Thursday, April 1 kicks off a full schedule for MLB, after the coronavirus pandemic stalled the first pitch of the 2020 until the summer.
On Opening Day this year, the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.
This is a three game series.
The Cardinals will host their home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on Thursday, April 8.
First pitch is set for 3:15 p.m.
In-person fans will be allowed, but at approximately 32 percent capacity.
Masks will be required at all times in all areas of the stadium, unless guests are actively eating and drinking in their ticketed seats.
Concession stands, kiosks and other retail transactions made in the stadium will be cashless and only offer credit and debit payment options.
Other changes and requirements can be found here.
