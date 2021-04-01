Carbondale police investigating shooting; say it’s part of ‘ongoing dispute’

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a shooting they say is part of an ongoing dispute among known acquaintances.
At around 5:57 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, police responded to reports of shots fired from two vehicles in the area of East Walnut Street and South Wall Street.
When they arrived, they say they found one of the suspect vehicles abandoned at the intersection of East Dorothella Street and South Birchlane Drive.
Officers later found the second vehicle in the 300 block of East Hester Street.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
