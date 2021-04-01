Cape Girardeau police officer receives ‘I CARE’ award

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau officer received praise on Thursday, April 1 from the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.
Officer Matt McAlister earned an “I CARE” award for his service in handling crisis situations.
Medical Center Director Drew Dewitt said McAlister’s care and compassion for the people he interacts with is worthy of recognition.
Officer McAlister said he’s just happy to help.
“Me being a veteran myself, I kind of put myself in his shoes to see what he was going through,” he said. “It just, it feels awesome to be able to help another veteran that was in need in the community, and just want to thank everybody for giving me this award.”
McAlister is a CIT trained officer.
The crisis intervention team program helps train officers in dealing with crisis situations to do more with behavioral episodes instead of crimes.
