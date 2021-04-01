Cape Girardeau in need of repairs to city roads and bridges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Perry Road in Cape Girardeau is littered with potholes and busted concrete.
It’s just one of many examples of why road and bridge repairs are needed in Cape.
We spoke with City Manager Scott Meyer.
He’s already developed a wish list of infrastructure projects.
Meyer says primarily roads and bridges funding from a federal infrastructure bill will go through the state highway department.
That is where most of the impact will be.
The city has a program where they rate the roads on a regular basis.
Meyer says that the city knows which roads are in the worst shape, aged and which roads are next in line to be repaired.
“It’s all over the city. Of course, we give a little more emphasis to the main roads because most people are on those, but we also have to address the sub-division streets, as well as the bridges that we have in our city,” said Meyer.
Meyer says the focus is primarily on taking care of the roads we have and improving their condition.
