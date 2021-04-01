Arkansas Missing/Endangered Child Advisory for Ashley County teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police issued a missing/endangered child advisory for a 15-year-old Ashley County teen.
Authorities are looking for Bethany Bruton.
She is 4′11″, weighs 112 pounds, has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Bruton was last seen Wednesday in the Pine Bluff area.
She was wearing a black hoodie, grey leggings, grey shoes, and carrying a rainbow backpack.
Bethany was last seen with 18-year-old Robert Dunnican Jr.
If you have any information that can help, call police.
