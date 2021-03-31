What you need to know March 31

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 31.
An isolated shower to sprinkles is possible this morning.
This afternoon clouds will continue to decrease in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
Highs will be in the low 50s, but blustery northerly winds will make it feel like the 40s.
Gusts will range between 25-30 mph.
Moderate winds will stick around tonight with clear skies.
Temperatures will drop below freezing Thursday morning.
A freeze warning is in effect through 9 a.m. on Thursday for most of the Heartland and a freeze watch is in effect Thursday night into Friday.
There is a greater chance for widespread frost overnight Thursday into Friday because winds will be light.
Sunny skies will kick off the end of the week into Easter weekend.
Temps will climb back into the 60s, with gusty winds at times on Saturday.
Easter Sunday is looking nice with highs in the low 70s.
- G. Gordon Liddy, a mastermind of the Watergate burglary and a radio talk show host after emerging from prison, died Tuesday at age 90 at his daughter’s home in Virginia.
- More than 500 migrant children were packed into plastic-walled rooms built for 32 people, sitting inches apart on mats with foil blankets Tuesday at the largest U.S. Customs and Border Protection holding facility for unaccompanied children.
- A new survey finds one-in-four Asian-Americans have experienced a hate incident.
- A Carbondale hotel’s license is suspended due to unsafe conditions, according to city officials.
- A mass vaccination clinic is taking place in Cape Girardeau today.
- More people are getting inked as COVID-19 vaccines and stimulus checks rollout, leaving local tattoo shops booked and busy.
- A Jackson, Missouri woman is administering COVID-19 vaccine shots to individuals in remote places in Alaska.
- One Heartland bicycle and fitness company is seeing more customers than ever due to more people wanting electric assist bicycles.
- A Goodwill employee in Oklahoma found $42,000 while sorting through a pile of donations.
- Beginning in April, FEMA says it will begin paying up to $9,000 in expenses per COVID-19 related funerals.
- A mother bear caught on video trying to coax four rambunctious cubs across a busy Connecticut road has parents across the internet nodding in sympathy.
- A Canadian family is grateful to their dog, who helped alert neighbors to the emergency when their daughter had a sudden seizure while on a walk.
