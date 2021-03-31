Walk-in COVID-19 to be held in Marion, Ill. on Wednesday

Walk-in COVID-19 to be held in Marion, Ill. on Wednesday
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at The Pavilion in Marion on Wednesday, March 31. (Source: Tidelands Health)
By Marsha Heller | March 31, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 8:30 AM

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at The Pavilion in Marion on Wednesday, March 31.

The clinic will be held until 5 p.m.

No appointment is needed.

The clinic is for residents and those who work in Franklin or Williamson County only.

Those wanting the Moderna vaccine must be 18-years of age or older.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for those 16-years of age or older. Recipients under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.