Walk-in COVID-19 to be held in Marion, Ill. on Wednesday

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at The Pavilion in Marion on Wednesday, March 31.
The clinic will be held until 5 p.m.
No appointment is needed.
The clinic is for residents and those who work in Franklin or Williamson County only.
Those wanting the Moderna vaccine must be 18-years of age or older.
The Pfizer vaccine is available for those 16-years of age or older. Recipients under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.