UT Martin offers ACT prep courses for high school students

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee at Martin Office of University Outreach is offering a series of online ACT prep courses to help students prepare for the test.
The ACT Success Tactics Workshops will teach students time-saving and strategic tips that will help them during the test.
Each workshop is a two-hour session via Zoom from 5 p.m. –7 p.m.
Math and science reasoning will be taught April 6, and English and reading will be taught April 8.
Registration for each workshop costs $30.
Students will need access to a computer that can connect to Zoom through audio and video.
To register, click here.
