UT Martin offers ACT prep courses for high school students

UT Martin offers ACT prep courses for high school students
The University of Tennessee at Martin Office of University Outreach is offering a series of online ACT prep courses to help students prepare for the test. (Source: KEYC News Now)
By Jessica Ladd | March 31, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 1:01 PM

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee at Martin Office of University Outreach is offering a series of online ACT prep courses to help students prepare for the test.

The ACT Success Tactics Workshops will teach students time-saving and strategic tips that will help them during the test.

Each workshop is a two-hour session via Zoom from 5 p.m. –7 p.m.

Math and science reasoning will be taught April 6, and English and reading will be taught April 8.

Registration for each workshop costs $30.

Students will need access to a computer that can connect to Zoom through audio and video.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.