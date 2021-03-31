SEMO Food Bank launches new website

“We’re a charity; almost 97 percent of each dollar we bring in goes into programs. We are always reluctant to use resources for something other than providing food. This grant provided an opportunity to make much needed improvements that will also help us achieve our mission,” says Lisa Church, Chief Advancement Officer at SEMO Food Bank. “Finding a local website partner for this project was important to us because we felt like they would have a vested interest in us as well. I really liked what I saw from Rooted Web.”