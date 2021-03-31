SEMO Food Bank launches new website

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank launched an updated, mobile friendly website on March 31.
Due to the pandemic, the food bank saw a major increase in new people needing their services.
It became obvious that the food bank needed to make their website more accessible to help those in need find mobile food pantries.
The old site was not mobile-friendly, which made it hard for many to find local food pantries, upcoming distribution points or even how to get assistance.
“The majority of people we serve live in rural areas and may not have access to a computer or have reliable internet in their homes, but they do usually have some sort of internet-enabled phone,” says Church. “Their phone is how they search for our mobile pantries or pantry locations. Without that functionality on our website, they may not be able to find assistance.”
The website upgrades were funded by a Feeding America grant.
“We’re a charity; almost 97 percent of each dollar we bring in goes into programs. We are always reluctant to use resources for something other than providing food. This grant provided an opportunity to make much needed improvements that will also help us achieve our mission,” says Lisa Church, Chief Advancement Officer at SEMO Food Bank. “Finding a local website partner for this project was important to us because we felt like they would have a vested interest in us as well. I really liked what I saw from Rooted Web.”
