Saline County, Ill. accused murderer appears in court

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The accused killer of a 19-year-old woman appeared in the Saline County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon, March 31.
The bond hearing was the first court appearance for Alexander McWilliam.
He was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Mishealia Meredith.
His bond was set at $1,000,000 cash.
He’s accused of shooting and killing Meredith and then dumping her body in a field in rural Gallatin County.
McWilliam was on the run from law enforcement after a search led them to his name. He was found a few days later at a motel in Morganfield, Kentucky.
His next court appearance will be on April 22.
Meredith’s family declined to comment at this time.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.