Saline County, Ill. accused murderer appears in court
Alexander McWilliam appeared in a Saline County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 31. He's charged with murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Mishealia Meredith. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch and Colin Baillie | March 31, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 2:13 PM

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The accused killer of a 19-year-old woman appeared in the Saline County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon, March 31.

The bond hearing was the first court appearance for Alexander McWilliam.

He was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Mishealia Meredith.

His bond was set at $1,000,000 cash.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Meredith and then dumping her body in a field in rural Gallatin County.

McWilliam was on the run from law enforcement after a search led them to his name. He was found a few days later at a motel in Morganfield, Kentucky.

His next court appearance will be on April 22.

Meredith’s family declined to comment at this time.

