Pedestrian hit while crossing street in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A pedestrian was injured after being it by a van in Graves County on Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to an injury collision involving a pedestrian on March 29, 2021 at 11:15 a.m.
The investigation revealed that Tina Wilson, 60, of Mayfield, was operating her 2005 Chrysler van on Broadway.
Wilson had stopped at the intersection of Broadway and North 6th Street, preparing to make a right hand turn.
Wilson did not see Christina Thompson, 68, of Mayfield, beginning to cross eastbound in the crosswalk.
Thompson was struck by the front of Wilson’s van, and fell to the ground.
Thompson struck her head, and was originally transported by EMS to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Thompson was then transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and is in stable condition.
Officers were assisted on scene by Mayfield-Graves EMS, Mayfield Fire, and Mayfield Code Enforcement.
