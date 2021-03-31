Missouri House committee votes down Medicaid expansion

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have voted against funding a voter-approved expansion of Medicaid health care for low-income adults.
The GOP-led House Budget Committee on Thursday voted 20-9 against paying to extend the program.
Republicans argued it’s financially irresponsible to commit to expanding the expensive program. But Democrats argued Medicaid expansion is required by the Missouri Constitution.
Voters last year added Medicaid expansion to the Constitution.
House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith said the policy will be debated again when budget proposals go before the full House, which could come as early as next week.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.