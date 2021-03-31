Mercy Health-Lourdes surpasses 10K mark in COVID-19 vaccinations

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital announced it surpassed the 10,000 mark in COVID-19 vaccinations.
As of Wednesday, March 31, the hospital vaccination team administered 10,744 vaccinations.
They will be scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those eligible under the Phase 1A, 1B and 1C tiers of the vaccination plan outlined by the Kentucky Department for Public Health:
- Tier 1A - health care workers such as physicians, nurses, dentists and technologists
- Tier 1B - first responders, anyone age 70 or older, and K-12 school personnel
- Tier 1C - anyone age 40 or older, high-risk patients age 16-59 and essential workers
Currently, there is a limited supply and the hospital schedules patients as the vaccine is available.
If you are eligible under Phases 1A, 1B or 1C, you can log in to your MyChart account or call the Mercy Health COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 866-624-0366 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to schedule your appointment.
