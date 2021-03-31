A killing freeze possible tonight and even more likely Thursday night

Freeze warnings are in effect for the entire Heartland tonight, and most of the Heartland for Thursday night. Clouds will push out of the Heartland this afternoon and evening. Allowing for clear skies overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by daybreak on Thursday. Lots of sunshine expected on Thursday, but temperatures will still be way below average. Highs tomorrow will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Even lighter winds on Thursday night will allow for very cold temperatures. A hard freeze is likely for many areas by Friday morning. Lows will dip into the lower to mid 20s across much of the Heartland. This could damage and possibly kill some crops and vegetation. A warming trend happens just in time for the weekend. Highs will top out in the lower 70s on Easter Sunday.