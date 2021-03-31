Kentuckians 16 and older eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine April 5

KENTUKCY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a COVID-19 briefing on March 31.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced all Kentuckians 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine April 5. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16 and 17-year-olds.
“This is a good day. This news means that we will beat the president’s goal by a month to have COVID-19 vaccinations opened up to everyone,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are seeing in a number of states an increase in cases and hospitalizations, and it’s happening among younger people. We want to get ahead of the more aggressive COVID-19 variants and make sure that we fill every available appointment. Make a plan to get your shot of hope.”
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 815
New deaths: 22
New audit deaths: 3
Positivity rate: 2.96 percent
Total deaths: 6,090
Currently hospitalized: 413
Currently in ICU: 110
Currently on ventilator: 48
