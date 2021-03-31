Kentuckians 16 and older eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine April 5

Kentuckians 16 and older eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine April 5
Governor Andy Beshear held a COVID-19 briefing on March 31. (Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Jessica Ladd | March 31, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 5:40 PM

KENTUKCY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a COVID-19 briefing on March 31.

You can watch the update below.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced all Kentuckians 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine April 5. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16 and 17-year-olds.

“This is a good day. This news means that we will beat the president’s goal by a month to have COVID-19 vaccinations opened up to everyone,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are seeing in a number of states an increase in cases and hospitalizations, and it’s happening among younger people. We want to get ahead of the more aggressive COVID-19 variants and make sure that we fill every available appointment. Make a plan to get your shot of hope.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases: 815

New deaths: 22

New audit deaths: 3

Positivity rate: 2.96 percent

Total deaths: 6,090

Currently hospitalized: 413

Currently in ICU: 110

Currently on ventilator: 48

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.