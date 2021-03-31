Kentuckians 16 and older can get vaccinated starting Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Kentuckians ages 16 and older can get vaccinated against the coronavirus starting Monday, April 5.
Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement during his March 31 COVID-19 briefing in Frankfort.
All Kentuckians age 16 and older can sign up to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and Kentuckians 18 and older will be able to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
“This is a good day. This means it will beat the president’s request to have it open up to everyone by about a month,” Beshear said.
UofL Health will be operating the largest vaccination site in the state starting Monday at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville. UofL plans on vaccinating between 4,000 and 5,000 people per day once the site opens.
The site is expected to stay open for at least seven weeks.
Appointments can be made at UofLHealth.org or by calling (502) 681-1435.
COVID-19 case information from Wednesday, March 31:
- New cases: 815
- Deaths: 22
- Statewide total deaths: 6,090
- State overall case total: 426,876
- Positivity rate: 2.96%
- Hospitalizations: 413
- Patients in intensive care: 110
- Patients on a ventilator: 48
Beshear said as of Wednesday, more than 1,352,000 people have been COVID vaccinated.
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
General information on the coronavirus in the state can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.