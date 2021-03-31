Jackson native gives COVID shots to individuals in Alaska

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson, Mo woman gives COVID shots to individuals in remote places in Alaska.
Sidney Robertson went to Fairbanks, Alaska in January for five weeks through a program at her school.
She lead a team to the various locations in the State of Alaska to give the first doses of a COVID shot.
She goes to SIU-Edwardsville specializing as a pharmacist and through clinical trial rotations, helped out people that needed the vaccine.
She said there weren’t roads to some of these places and many villagers don’t have doctors, pharmacies or hospitals nearby.
“They’re very remote and so it’s so important to keep COVID and other serious illnesses out of these villages,” Robertson said. “Because they have nowhere to go. If they get really, severly ill, there’s noone to help them out.”
A second team was scheduled to follow up with the villagers with a second dose.
She states if you have any questions about the vaccine to talk to your doctor or a pharmacist about it.
