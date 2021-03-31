Ill. reports 2,592 new COVID-19 cases

Ill. reports 2,592 new COVID-19 cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,592 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Jessica Ladd | March 31, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 1:56 PM

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,592 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,244,585 cases, including 21,301 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of Tuesday night, 1,413 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 294 patients were in the ICU and 123 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 24-30, 2021 is 3.3 percent. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 24-30, 2021 is 3.9 percent.

A total of 5,801,871 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night, including 367,782 for long-term care facilities. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 109,358 doses. 

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.