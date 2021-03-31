Ill. reports 2,592 new COVID-19 cases

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,592 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,244,585 cases, including 21,301 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
As of Tuesday night, 1,413 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 294 patients were in the ICU and 123 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 24-30, 2021 is 3.3 percent.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 24-30, 2021 is 3.9 percent.
A total of 5,801,871 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night, including 367,782 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 109,358 doses.
