Gov. Pritzker announces COVID-19 vaccine community connectors program

“Prioritizing equity has been a critical component in every phase of the state’s vaccine administration plan. In particular, we have intentionally set aside allocations of vaccine for providers in communities with a high social vulnerability index and have engaged with community partners to provide vaccinations in a way that is accessible by local communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Through this public-private partnership, the first of its kind in the nation, we will be able to better coordinate resources and provider more efficient vaccine access for our seniors.”