Gov. Parson to hold COVID-19 briefing Thurs.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, April 1.
He will provide an update on current events in Missouri at 3:30 p.m.
Earlier in the day, the governor will travel to Rolla to visit the Phelps Health vaccine clinic and tour Rolla Technical Institute.
On Wednesday, March 31, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 2,175 new PCR cases in the past seven days. That’s an average of 311 per day.
They also reported seven additional deaths in the past seven days.
Currently, the PCR positivity rate for the past seven days is 4.2 percent.
As of Wednesday, 784 COVID-19 patients in Missouri have been hospitalized. Of those, 148 were in the ICU and 99 were on ventilators.
According to DHSS, there were 256,812 vaccine doses administered in the past seven days for an average of 36,687 per day.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.