Freeze warning out for the entire Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Clouds have moved out of most of the area and northwesterly winds will continue to usher in cooler, drier air. Temperatures this evening will fall through the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Some patchy frost is possible however, winds should remain high enough to prevent widespread frost.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy. It will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Skies will remain clear tomorrow night and winds will relax after sunset. This will allow temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 20s north to the middle to upper 20s south.
Temperatures will rebound as we head into the Easter weekend. Highs on Saturday will reach the lower to middle 60s with upper 60s and lower 70s expected on Easter Sunday.
