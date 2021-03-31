Freeze warning out for the entire Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Clouds have moved out of most of the area and northwesterly winds will continue to usher in cooler, drier air. Temperatures this evening will fall through the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Some patchy frost is possible however, winds should remain high enough to prevent widespread frost.