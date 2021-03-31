First Alert: Breezy, cooler afternoon; Freeze warning overnight

(KFVS) - The last day of March is starting of cloudy, cooler and mostly dry.
An isolated shower to sprinkles is possible this morning.
This afternoon clouds will continue to decrease in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
Highs will be in the low 50s, but blustery northerly winds will make it feel like the 40s.
Gusts will range between 25-30 mph.
Moderate winds will stick around tonight with clear skies.
Temperatures will drop below freezing Thursday morning.
A freeze warning is in effect through 9 a.m. on Thursday for most of the Heartland and a freeze watch is in effect Thursday night into Friday.
There is a greater chance for widespread frost overnight Thursday into Friday because winds will be light.
Sunny skies will kick off the end of the week into Easter weekend.
Temps will climb back into the 60s, with gusty winds at times on Saturday.
Easter Sunday is looking nice with highs in the low 70s.
