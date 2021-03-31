Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 more COVID-19 cases

March 31, 2021

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, March 31.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Male: 1 in their 30s

White County

o Male:1 in their 30s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,575 lab confirmed positives, including 52 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,749 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 496 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

