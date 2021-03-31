Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, March 31.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Male: 1 in their 30s
White County
o Male:1 in their 30s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,575 lab confirmed positives, including 52 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,749 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 496 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
