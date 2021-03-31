Cloudy and Breezy Start Today

The main bulk of rain has been moving off to our southeast. However, through the first half of the day as thicker clouds linger, an isolated shower to some sprinkles is possible. Mostly cloudy skies today with clouds decreasing in areas of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 50s, but blustery northerly winds will make it feel like the 40s. Gusts will range between 25-30mph.