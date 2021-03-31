Cloudy and Breezy Start Today

The main bulk of rain has been moving off to our southeast. However, through the first half of the day as thicker clouds linger, an isolated shower to some sprinkles is possible. Mostly cloudy skies today with clouds decreasing in areas of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 50s, but blustery northerly winds will make it feel like the 40s. Gusts will range between 25-30mph.
Tonight, moderate northerly winds stay with clear skies. Temperatures will drop below freezing by Thursday morning which is why a freeze warning is in effect through 9am Thursday for almost the entire Heartland. A freeze watch is in effect Thursday night into Friday…there is a better chance for widespread frost during this time as winds will be light.
Loads of sunshine end off the week into Easter weekend. Temperatures will climb back into the 60s with gusty winds at times on Saturday. Sunday is looking great with high temperatures in the low 70s.
-Lisa
