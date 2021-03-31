Charleston Middle School hosts week-long campaign against bullying

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Charleston Middle School is gearing up for a week of activities and lessons, all part of an effort to raise awareness of bullying and cyberbullying.
Starting on April 5, the school will host a week-long “Change Starts With Me” campaign with activities including spirit days, student-made videos on bullying, a step routine by the school’s dance team, the “Megan video,” and more.
The school’s efforts are inspired by the Megan Meier Foundation as well as the personal experiences many CMS students have had with bullying.
A focus group of students recently met virtually with Tina Meier of the Meier Foundation to ask her questions about Megan’s story and how they could bring about change in the Charleston R-I community.
Then, the focus group took action and planned their “Change Starts With Me” campaign.
”The big push with this program is for the students to take ownership of the bullying problem,” said CMS counselor Jennifer Dement. “Once they see that adults and staff can only do so much with some of the issues, they really had an interest in making a change, and taking a stand against bullying.”
Spirit days will include dress up days like “Stomp Out Bullying Day” (wear boots to stomp out bullying) and “Team Up Against Bullying Day” (get your squad together to wear matching clothes).
Dement says she would like to incorporate a peer mediation group in the near future to help with minor student conflicts, and that overall, hopes to see the program grow in the coming months among the students.
”Change Starts With Me Week” is April 5-9 across all Charleston R-I Schools.
