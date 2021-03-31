Amazon to bring workers back to offices by fall

In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, an Amazon worker walks down steps in a company office before an event announcing several new Amazon products by the company in Seattle. Amazon plans to have its employees return to the office by fall as the tech giant transitions away from the remote work it implemented for many workers due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the company told employees it is planning a "return to an office-centric culture as our baseline." (Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)