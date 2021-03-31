IDPH: Alexander Co. has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Ill.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Alexander County Illinois has one of the lowest vaccination rates across the state of Illinois.
Is it because residents aren’t getting vaccinated or because vaccination clinics aren’t available to them?
With an empty waiting room at the Southern Seven Health Department in Cairo, Illinois, it seemed area residents aren’t getting vaccinated.
“We do curbside, so we don’t have a lot of people in our office,” said Jessica Jackson, who believed the low vaccination rate could be because area residents are personally working to stay safe.
Reports show just 5.61 percent of Alexander County residents have been fully vaccinated, which is less than a third of the state vaccination rate at 16.56 percent.
“Well, everywhere I’ve been they are still wearing their masks. Like, in Missouri there are a lot of people who don’t have their masks on. But here, I still see a lot of people have them on. Because a lot of people have health issues so, they are taking it serious. Because it’s not over yet so we still have to take precautions.”
Cairo resident Brian Tucker believed vaccination rates are low because it’s not needed when people are cautious.
“The percentage of people here have really been paying attention to the COVID deal by wearing the masks, doing everything the right way,” he said. “And with the faith in all of us, if we live right and do right, and practice all the safeness that surrounds this COVID thing, I think we can get a handle on COVID.”
Alexander County does have daily pop-up clinics around the county for those wanting to get vaccinated.
Earlier in the week, the Southern Seven Health Department expanded its vaccinations to anyone 18 or older.
