Wood burning stove to blame for early morning house fire

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Scott County on Tuesday, March 30.
Firefighters were called to the fire before 4 a.m. to a home located at 91 Stockton, just north of Sikeston and Miner.
According to Scott County Rural Fire Protection District Chief Jeremy Perrien, a wood burning stove sparked the fire.
No foul play is suspected.
The home is considered a total loss.
Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely without any injuries.
