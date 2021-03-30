Wood burning stove to blame for early morning house fire

Early morning house fire in Scott County, Mo.
By Marsha Heller | March 30, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 6:42 AM

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Scott County on Tuesday, March 30.

Firefighters were called to the fire before 4 a.m. to a home located at 91 Stockton, just north of Sikeston and Miner.

According to Scott County Rural Fire Protection District Chief Jeremy Perrien, a wood burning stove sparked the fire.

No foul play is suspected.

The home is considered a total loss.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely without any injuries.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.