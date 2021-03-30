What you need to know March 30

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 30.
This morning is starting off mild with wake-up temps in the mid to upper 40s.
Winds will continue to intensify throughout the day with gust between 25-30 mph.
This afternoon will start off sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day.
Rain and a few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.
The threat for severe storms is very low and will likely stay south of the Heartland, but our southern counties could see heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.
Cooler and drier air will push rather quickly into the Heartland early Wednesday.
Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, with a few lingering showers in the early morning.
Afternoon highs on Wednesday will only reach the low 50s, but strong northerly winds will make it feel more like the 40s.
The end of the week will be dry, sunny and cooler.
Morning lows below freezing are likely on Thursday and Friday.
The weekend is looking warmer in the 60s and 70s by Easter.
- A death investigation is underway in the Haywood Area after the body of an 82-year-old man was found in a truck.
- West Frankfort Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot multiple times on Friday.
- The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is underway with tight security and the National Guard standing by.
- Authorities say three separate wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of at least 400 homes northwest of Rapid City and shut down Mount Rushmore.
- More than a dozen states will open vaccine eligibility to all adults this week in a major expansion of COVID-19 shots for tens of millions of Americans amid a worrisome increase in virus cases and concerns about balancing supply and demand for the vaccines.
- Too many Americans are declaring virus victory too early, President Biden and a top health official declared Monday, appealing for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a “fourth surge” of COVID-19.
- Last summer, trips to public pools on a hot day became less common because of COVID-19, but this year, you can now take a dive without as much worry.
- The U.S. Education Department is canceling student debt for more than 40,000 Americans who were previously granted loan forgiveness because of disabilities but later had their debt reinstated after they failed to submit certain paperwork, the agency announced Monday.
- The Biden administration is working on a system, vaccine passport, for people to prove they’ve been vaccinated against coronavirus.
- A police department in Maryland has released body camera video that captured two of its officers berating a 5-year-old boy who had walked away from his elementary school, calling him a “little beast” and threatening him with a beating.
- A graphic novel for children that was a spin-off of the wildly popular “Captain Underpants” series is being pulled from library and book store shelves after its publisher said it “perpetuates passive racism.”
