Weather-damaged County Road 250 causing issues in Scott County, Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott County road crews tackled an unexpected and dangerous problem along County Road 250.
“It dropped like 18-20 inches in three or four days’ time,” said Scott County Presiding Commissioner Jim Glueck.
He said this isn’t the first time they’ve seen weather damage along County Road 250, but this time was the worst.
“All of this rain made the road kind of slide away,” said Glueck.
First District Commissioner Terry Cole said all of the snow didn’t help either.
“We think that when the storm come up from Texas, there was so much freezing and thawing and freezing and thawing that the road finally gave away,” said Cole.
According to the city of Benton’s Facebook page, County Road 250 was closed on March 19.
However, one resident said that’s not stopping people from moving the barricades and driving through anyway, something the commissioners said is not safe to do.
Meantime, money the county set aside to pave roads now needs to go to this job; and Glueck said they have more than two dozen other roads that need repairs.
“We are going to be doing a lot of blacktopping this year, but we’ve got a lot of roads gravel roads that have fall in,” said Cole.
“We are probably looking somewhere between 3 to 400,000 dollars, said Glueck.”
For now, the commissioners ask drivers to be patient.
County Road 250 should be reopened and safe to use on Wednesday, March 31.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.