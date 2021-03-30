UT Martin names new head men’s basketball coach

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The athletic director at the University of Tennessee at Martin announced a new head men’s basketball coach.
Athletic Director Kurt McGuffin announced on Tuesday, March 30 that Ryan Ridder will take over the position.
A formal meet-and-greet with Ridder and his family will be held on campus next week.
“I am beyond thrilled to welcome Ryan, Jen and their young family to Martin,” McGuffin said. “Ryan is the son of a highly successful coach and has grown up in the business. I am confident that he has the game plan to take our program to another level. He has shown to be a builder of programs and does this with the highest integrity – getting all he can out of his players in every situation his career has led him. I believe the Skyhawk fan base will enjoy his energy and passion – he is simply a winner.”
Ridder, 36, will join the Skyhawks after four seasons as head coach at Bethune-Cookman University, a NCAA Division I member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
A Lexington, Kentucky native, Ridder has a 143-73 record as a collegiate head coach, which also includes four seasons at Daytona State College.
