Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been scheduled at several locations in Cape Girardeau County.
Broadway Pharmacy
Johnson & Johnson vaccination appointments are available for Thursday, April 1. Click here to schedule your appointment.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center
A Moderna vaccine clinic will be held on Monday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jackson Civic Center. Appointments are required. Click here to schedule.
Saint Francis Healthcare System
- Thursday, April 1 from noon to 6 a.m. - Walk-ins welcome until 5 p.m.
- Friday, April 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, April 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 13 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Unless noted, appointments are required. Click here to schedule an appointment or call 573-381-5958.
SoutheastHEALTH
- March 30 at the Show Me Center (Phase 1A, Phase 1B and Phase 2). Click here to schedule an appointment
- April 9 at the Jackson Civic Center (Available for any Missouri resident 16 and older). Click here to schedule an appointment
- April 16 at the Drury Plaza Conference Center (Available for any Missouri resident 16 and older). Click here to schedule an appointment
You can click here to find other local vaccinators.
Currently, Missouri is vaccinating all tiers in Phase 1 and Phase 2. You can click here for more information to see if you qualify.
On April 9, COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all Missouri residents.
