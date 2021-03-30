Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Cape Girardeau County

COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been scheduled at several locations in Cape Girardeau County. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Amber Ruch | March 30, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 5:01 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been scheduled at several locations in Cape Girardeau County.

Broadway Pharmacy

Johnson & Johnson vaccination appointments are available for Thursday, April 1. Click here to schedule your appointment.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center

A Moderna vaccine clinic will be held on Monday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jackson Civic Center. Appointments are required. Click here to schedule.

Saint Francis Healthcare System

  • Thursday, April 1 from noon to 6 a.m. - Walk-ins welcome until 5 p.m.
  • Friday, April 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Monday, April 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 13 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Unless noted, appointments are required. Click here to schedule an appointment or call 573-381-5958.

SoutheastHEALTH

You can click here to find other local vaccinators.

Currently, Missouri is vaccinating all tiers in Phase 1 and Phase 2. You can click here for more information to see if you qualify.

On April 9, COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all Missouri residents.

