SIU celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in April.
The university has planned a variety of special events and exhibits, including a guest speaker and a candlelight vigil.
The festivities begin on April 1.
All activities are free and open to the community.
“Nationally, Asian American and Pacific Islander Month is celebrated in May,” said Todd Bryson, associate chancellor for diversity, “but SIU decided long ago to move the celebration to April because it’s very important that we dedicate a full month to celebrate the nation’s tremendous Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage.”
Everyone is welcome to join in the kickoff event, which will take place virtually at 5 p.m. April 1.
A special book display begins April 1 at Morris Library, featuring books authored by Asian American and Pacific Islander writers.
The special reading list display will be in place through May 31.
There will be an International Festival Cooking Show where international students prepare cuisine from their countries in a special online show.
View the entries, which students will submit by April 7, on the International Student Council Facebook page.
Prizes will go to the judges’ favorite as well as the winner of social media voting.
Wrapping up the celebration is the International Coffee Hour, set for 3-5 p.m. April 30 in the parking lot of the Center for International Education at Woody Hall.
For more information about Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, click here.
