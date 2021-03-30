Sikeston DPS in need of new fire station

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “If we hire somebody, this is one of the first places that they work,” said Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen.
Sikeston’s Fire Station Two on Main Street is literally falling apart, according McMillen.
“We really want to have a positive nice environment that is functional and not when they get out for a call they step in a big puddle of water,” he said.
That water, the Chief says, actually seeps up through the floor of this 80-year-old building.
“That water table is rising, and it seeps into the living area, into the sleeping area. Every time that happens, the officers here get a mop bucket out and they start cleaning it up as best they can,” said McMillen.”
He also says the building itself is shifting and causing cracks in the foundation and in the walls.
That’s got McMillen and city leaders worried about the health of his firefighters and staff.
“Because of the flooding that we have had in the past, we have done several air quality tests just making sure that we don’t have mold growth in the structure,” said McMillen.
Station Two, in the center of town, is the department’s main fire station.
McMillen says they simply cannot move out of here.
They need a functioning facility that keeps his crews safe as they work to keep the community safe.
“Our firefighters spend a good deal of their year living here. So, we want to have a safe habitable environment for them,” said McMillen.
