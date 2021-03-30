SIC to receive $5M in estate gift

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Southeastern Illinois College (SIC) announced the college will receive its largest estate gift from a longtime supporter.
SIC President Jonah Rice and the board learned Col. William C. Hise, who recently passed away, has gifted the college nearly all of his estate valued at more than $5 million.
The college said the gift comes with directions and some restrictions.
“The Foundation will be a wise steward of the Colonel’s gift,” said SIC Foundation Chair Brian Surprenant. “He deserves that commitment.”
The estate could also take up to two years to finalize.
This is not the first gift Col. Hise has made to SIC.
He provided $3 million to help create the Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art along with an operational endowment.
SIC stated that Col. Hise was extremely supportive of the college.
“He was briefed on what was going on at the college at all times,” said SIC Trustee Richard Morgan. “We shared a lot of dialog, and he really impressed upon me that hard work and exceptional results are to be expected—qualities that made him so successful.”
“Col. Hise was a remarkable man—a true visionary who believed in the mission of SIC,” said SIC President Dr. Jonah Rice.
According to SIC, Col. Hise grew up in Omaha and Harrisburg with his twin brother. Both served careers in the military, earned law degrees and formed many business partnerships along the way. Neither married.
