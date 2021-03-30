Showers possible throughout the night. A freeze likely later this week.

Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Scattered showers and an occasional thunderstorm will be possible through the evening hours. A cold front will move through the area during the overnight hours with rain chances continuing through the early morning hours. Lows by morning will range from near 40 north to the middle 40s south.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy early with a slight chance for a shower. Skies will begin to clear late in the day with gusty northwesterly winds. Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s west to the upper 40s and lower 50s far east.
Freezing temperatures will be likely both Thursday and Friday morning. We will still see gusty winds for most of Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This may keep widespread frost from developing. Thursday night into Friday morning we will see calm winds and this will allow for mid 20s in many areas and widespread frost.
