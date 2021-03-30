Showers and a few thunderstorms likely this afternoon and evening

Increasing showers expected through the afternoon hours, with thunderstorms possible this evening in our southern counties. The Bootheel, into northwest Tennessee and southern Kentucky are under a LEVEL 1 threat for severe storms. The threat looks low, but there could be an isolated strong to severe storm with some heavy rain. Storms will push out of the Heartland overnight and just a few lingering showers possible on Wednesday. Clouds will be slow to clear on Wednesday. A frost and freeze is likely in many areas Thursday morning and Friday morning. The threat is slightly higher on Friday morning when the winds are lighter and widespread 20s are likely.