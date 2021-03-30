Regional Hospital Coordinating Center hosts pop-up vaccine clinics across southern Ill.

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Disaster Blaster trailers you may see out front of a pop-up vaccine clinic does not mean a disaster is happening.
The Regional Hospital Coordinating Center is using them to hold pop-up vaccine clinics across southern Illinois.
“We’ve been doing this for just over a month now, and so far have been able to vaccinate an additional 4,700 residents of southern Illinois who in most cases would not have had access to the vaccine otherwise,” said Arien Herrmann, RHCC manager for Illinois Region 5.
This all started with a meeting talking about improving mass vaccination sites. It then lead to Herrmann coming up with the idea of hosting pop-up clinics.
“During that planning session, I was able to bring up in conversation the resources the RHCC brings to the table,” Herrmann said. “Namely our four first responder trailers.”
The Regional Hospital Coordinating Center, along with the help of the National Guard and the Shawnee Preparedness and Response Coalition, is helping set the clinics up.
“So we currently have over 160 members in SPARC, so what I was able to do as the RHCC manager was leverage that to reach out to all of those member organizations to find host for the National Guard,” Herrmann said.
Herrmann has traveled all across the world, including all seven continents, helping people in a variety of ways. Some in disaster relief, other times training people. But now, he’s in his local community helping out with vaccinations.
“...and shared those 16 years of experience working in very arduous, remote locations, and transport myself back to a very rural area where I could take those life lessons and skills and apply them to the community where my friends and family live,” Hermann continued.
Pulaski County is a great example of the work RHCC has done.
“If you look at Pulaski County, for example, a month ago there was only 44 people in Pulaski County that had been vaccinated. Today that number is well over 1,000,” said Herrmann.
And Herrmann has this message to the southern Illinois Region.
“If you see one of our disaster trailers out and about, you can’t miss us, big screaming eagle on the side that says Disaster Blaster, don’t be afraid, don’t be afraid of the uniforms. Come on out, get vaccinated,” he said.
