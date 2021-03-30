Public pools prepare for 2021 summer season

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Last summer, trips to public pools on a hot day became less common because of COVID-19... this year, you can now take a dive without as much worry.
“We’re trying to take the worry and shoulder it, so you can come out and have fun,” Shane Anderson said.
Anderson is the director of Parks and Recreation in Jackson.
He said last summer they opened, weeks later than anticipated, to help combat the virus.
This year visitors should expect to follow the same guidelines.
“All the same distancing items we have around the pool... hand cleaning, the wipe downs of equipment, the not so close in the pool as well,” Anderson said.
As for workers, he explained there are safety precautions they will need to take before coming to work.
“They’ll go through a few diagnostics tests to make sure they’re up and ready for their job,” Anderson said.
Parents said, last year they did not feel comfortable taking their children to public pools, but plan to get the kids out the house this time around.
“We’re going to the pool... I’m just not going to stop their life and lock them up because of the virus,” Carol Sheren said.
“Especially with all the stuff we dealt with Covid-19, I think it’s a great, great thing that everything is opening back up,” Gerald Coney said.
Anderson explained they will continue with restrictions at the initial start of the season, and if need be, will continue until the end of the year.
“We want to do things right the first time, so we can continue those activities and offer them,” Anderson said.
The Jackson City pool will open in May.
