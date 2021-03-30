Paducah police seize illegal drugs, nearly $14K in cash in undercover investigation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after police seized illegal drugs and nearly $14,000 in cash in an undercover investigation.
Tyrin Ramage Dunbar, 21, was arrested on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified), trafficking in marijuana (more than 8 ounces) and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
Paducah police say the investigation began after they received information that Dunbar was selling marijuana and pills containing fentanyl.
They went to Dunbar’s home in the 500 block of North 5th Street on Monday afternoon, March 29 and said they could smell marijuana when the door was opened.
While serving a search warrant on the home, detectives say they found hundreds of Ecstasy pills (76 grams), about a pound of marijuana in various locations, two pint bottles of Promethazine containing codeine, more than 50 pills suspected to be fentanyl, various items of drug paraphernalia and $13,888 in cash.
Dunbar was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Jail.
