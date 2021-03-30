New program expanding vaccinations in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A new program is launching on April 7 meant to increase vaccination in the city of St. Louis.
The program will allow up to 3,000 people to be vaccinated a day, seven days a week, in an eight week period.
Governor Mike Parson announced the effort yesterday, which has added support from the White House and FEMA.
“Since late January, we have been communicating with our federal partners to establish a FEMA mass vaccination site in Missouri. Now, with vaccine supplies increasing and the support of the White House and FEMA, we have the opportunity to deliver even more vaccines to the St. Louis area,” Parson said.
The effort is designed to reach those who have economic and transportation barriers to medical access.
“This special vaccination site enables us to help St. Louis be better protected from COVID-19 by increasing access to life-saving vaccines, particularly for those in the city who are medically at high risk or underserved because they don’t have ready access to health care,” said Kathy Fields, Acting Regional Administrator for FEMA Region 7.
The program will take place at the concourse level of the Dome at America’s Center.
