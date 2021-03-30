Murphysboro man facing charges in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Tuesday morning, March 30.
Darius Estes, 33, of Murphysboro, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm adn armed habitual criminal.
According to Carbondale police, they responded to reports of a shooting around 10:01 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
Whey they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
