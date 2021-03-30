7 more COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported seven more COVID-19 cases.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female: three teens
- Male: one under ten, one in his twenties, one in his forties and one in his fifties.
There are currently 71 active cases.
To date, there have been 4,792 cases in the county, including 72 related deaths.
One individual was released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 4,649 individuals.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.