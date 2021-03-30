Mild Morning With Sunshine

More mild temperatures to start off Tuesday morning in the mid/upper 40s thanks to southerly winds. Winds intensified yesterday afternoon, and they will continue to strengthen today with gusts between 25-30mph. High temperatures today will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunshine will start off the day for most areas with thicker clouds gradually increasing by the afternoon. This afternoon and evening, rain and even a few thunderstorms move into the Heartland from the south. There severe threat is very low and will likely stay off to our south if any active weather does show up. However, our southern counties could see the potential for flash flooding due to heavier rain at times during the evening.