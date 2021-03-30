Mild Morning With Sunshine

More mild temperatures to start off Tuesday morning in the mid/upper 40s thanks to southerly winds. Winds intensified yesterday afternoon, and they will continue to strengthen today with gusts between 25-30mph. High temperatures today will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunshine will start off the day for most areas with thicker clouds gradually increasing by the afternoon. This afternoon and evening, rain and even a few thunderstorms move into the Heartland from the south. There severe threat is very low and will likely stay off to our south if any active weather does show up. However, our southern counties could see the potential for flash flooding due to heavier rain at times during the evening.
The cold front moves through Wednesday which will push cooler and drier air in rather quickly early Wednesday. This could place our low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s with a few lingering showers in the early morning. High temperatures will only reach the low 50s but with strong northerly winds, it will feel like the 40s during the day!
Dry, sunny, and cooler temperatures at the end of this week with morning temperatures early Thursday and Friday below freezing which will make it a cold start to April. Thankfully, we warm back into the 60s and 70s by Easter weekend.
-Lisa
