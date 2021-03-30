KRCU to transfer Van Buren radio signal to 88.7 FM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - KRCU Public Radio at Southeast Missouri State University will transfer its Van Buren signal as part of its signal expansion project.
KDMC 91.3 FM will transfer to 88.7 FM on Thursday, April 1 at 1 p.m.
General Manager Dan Woods said the new frequency will provide an improved signal to southeast Missouri listeners.
This new frequency follows a recent move of the transmission site to Ellsinore, Mo. from Van Buren, Mo. as part of the expansion’s second phase.
The move to Ellsinore initially resulted in a decrease to signal strength, from 100,000 to 12,000 watts.
The power output level will initially remain unchanged after the frequency change. However, the next phase of the expansion project will be the installation of a new antenna and other equipment, allowing the station to return to its original power level of 100,000 watts which will amplify the clearer signal to listeners.
Once the full project is finished, the station will reach nearly 80,000 listeners in the communities of Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Ellsinore, Doniphan and Piedmont in Missouri, and in northern Arkansas.
The Board of Regents approved the purchase of the station in September 2019.
The expansion was funded through a generous gift from an anonymous donor.
Annual operating costs for KDMC will be covered through corporate underwriting and individual donations.
KRCU is owned and operated by Southeast Missouri State University with studios located behind Academic Hall on the main campus in Cape Girardeau.
It went on the air from Southeast in 1976.
It transitioned from a student-run radio station to an NPR member station in November 1990.
The station expanded its coverage area in 2006 to the Farmington area.
This is the station’s second major expansion.
