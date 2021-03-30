Jackson PD receives 5th consecutive accreditation award

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Police Department has been awarded its fifth consecutive accreditation award from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA).
“Our vision is to maintain the highest standards of excellence in all facets of policing. The department strives to be considered by our community and our profession as one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the nation”, said Chief James Humphreys.
CALEA accreditation is a voluntary process that recognizes compliance with a series of professional law enforcement standards.
Jackson Police first gained accreditation in 2008.
Nationwide, only five percent of law-enforcement agencies are accredited through CALEA, In Missouri, Jackson is one of 43 law enforcement agencies accredited at the law-enforcement level.
“Reaccreditation occurs every four years, but it’s a goal we work toward every day,” Chief Humphreys said. “The process allows us to continually evaluate our policies and procedures against CALEA’s high standards to ensure we’re providing the level of service our community expects and deserves.”
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.