Intersection near Jefferson Elementary changed to permanent 4-way stop

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An intersection near Jefferson Elementary was recently changed to a permanent four-way stop.
Until recently, the intersection of Bloomfield Road and Minnesota Street was a two-way stop that changed to a four-way stop during school pick-up and drop-off hours.
School personnel were responsible for flipping the stop sign up and down before and after the pick-up and drop-off hours during school days.
“It was pretty labor intensive, and you had multiple people keeping an eye on it to make sure they got put up and down throughout the day and sometimes maybe they would overlook that by 10 or 15 minutes or half an hour because something happened in the school and we couldn’t get down there in time always,” Josh Crowell, Cape Public Schools assistant superintendent of support services said. “So it just made sense with the traffic study that was done by the city of Cape and them counting the cars going through and them doing their due diligence to just make it a full time all away stop.”
According to Nicolette Brennan with the City of Cape Girardeau, back in December of 2020 a Jefferson Elementary parent who also lives in the neighborhood brought it to the attention of Councilman Nate Thomas and other city officials that the intersection near the school may function better and be safer as a continuous four-way stop.
“At the end of the day it will slow traffic down, Cape Public school, the elementary schools are neighborhood schools. They’re located in residential areas,” Crowell said. “The neighbors, the people on the street, don’t want people driving by too fast and don’t want them to be distracted and whatnot, so adding in those extra layers to keep traffic flowing safely for our kids is just a tremendous benefit.”
According to Crowell, there have been many complaints about the intersection from parents and community members over the years.
“Those concerns are finally being addressed and I think it’s due to the fact that we have a great partnership with the City of Cape, as a school district and when we are able to collaborate and work together, we can get some good thing accomplished for our families and our students,” Crowell said.
The city did a study on the intersection and discussed it with Cape Girardeau Public school administrators who approved of the idea. On February 2, the Cape Girardeau City Council approved the four-way stop and it was implemented on March 25.
“I think it’s just another layer of safety for our kids and our families coming and going from school during the day. It was a pretty dangerous intersection and with it only being a temporary four-way stop, making it an all way stop full time has just made it a little bit safer making sure cars are slowing down, drivers are a little more cognizant of people using the crosswalks, and that obviously helps being that close to our school here at Jefferson.”
The addition of the permanent stop signs makes it clearer for drivers to know how the intersection functions. The stop signs were not on a specific schedule and were often ran through by drivers on Bloomfield Rd.
The new permanent stop signs have big orange flags so drivers will notice the changes.
