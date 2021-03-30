Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 2,404 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,404 new cases of COVID-19, including 17 additional deaths, on Tuesday, March 30.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,241,993 cases, including 21,273 deaths.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 23-29 was 3.9 percent.
A total of 20,235,323 tests of the virus have been conducted in Illinois.
As of Monday night, 1,396 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 308 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
According to IDPH, the number of people being admitted to the hospital in Illinois due to COVID-19 continues to increase. As long as new hospital admissions continue to increase, the state will not advance to the Bridge Phase and on to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan.
They said the number of cases of COVID-19 has seen an increasing trend as well.
Health officials continue to urge all residents to mask up, socially distance and avoid crowds to reduce transmission and bring the metrics back in line to transition to the Bridge Phase.
A total of 6,638,865 doses of the vaccine have been delivered in Illinois. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total of Illinois doses to 7,053,765.
A total of 5,664,426 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 367,706 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,040 doses.
On Monday, 86,812 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.