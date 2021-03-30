Gov. Beshear: about 40% of adults in Ky. vaccinated against COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky has now vaccinated about 40 percent of adults against COVID-19.
On Tuesday, March 30, the governor announced 751 new COVID-19 cases and a 2.9 percent positivity rate.
“We are on a positive trajectory – we are leading all of our seven border states in administering at least one dose of the vaccine and our positivity rate continues to decline – but we need to keep working hard and not give up,” said Governor Beshear. “We need every eligible Kentuckian to join the team and get the first vaccine available them.”
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 13 additional deaths on Tuesday, and 10 additional audit deaths. That brings the total number of deaths in the state to 6,065.
Currently, 378 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 91 are in the ICU and 37 are on ventilators.
